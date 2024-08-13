Home>>
Chinese FM to visit Myanmar, travel to Thailand to co-chair 9th LMC Foreign Ministers' Meeting, attend Informal Discussion between Foreign Ministers of China, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand
(Xinhua) 16:12, August 13, 2024
BEIJING, Aug. 13 (Xinhua) -- Wang Yi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Chinese Foreign Minister, will visit Myanmar and travel to Thailand to co-chair the ninth Lancang-Mekong Cooperation Foreign Ministers' Meeting and attend the Informal Discussion Between the Foreign Ministers of China, Laos, Myanmar and Thailand from August 14 to 17, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian announced on Tuesday.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese FM holds phone talks with Iranian counterpart on bilateral ties, Mideast situation
- Top Chinese diplomat expresses condolences over death of Moscow terrorist attack
- Top Chinese diplomat meets Harvard professor Allison
- China-Australia relations back on right track, to move forward: Chinese FM
- FM trip to aid stability in Asia-Pacific
- FM blasts US failure to honor its pledges
- Making Asia a better place shared hope of all regional countries: Chinese FM
- Attempts to create 'small yard, high fence' in AI development would result in mistakes with historic consequences: Wang Yi
- Foreign Minister Wang Yi briefs the media: Highlights
- China opposes violation of other countries' territorial sovereignty, security: FM
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.