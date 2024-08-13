Chinese FM to visit Myanmar, travel to Thailand to co-chair 9th LMC Foreign Ministers' Meeting, attend Informal Discussion between Foreign Ministers of China, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand

Xinhua) 16:12, August 13, 2024

BEIJING, Aug. 13 (Xinhua) -- Wang Yi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Chinese Foreign Minister, will visit Myanmar and travel to Thailand to co-chair the ninth Lancang-Mekong Cooperation Foreign Ministers' Meeting and attend the Informal Discussion Between the Foreign Ministers of China, Laos, Myanmar and Thailand from August 14 to 17, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian announced on Tuesday.

