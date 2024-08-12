Chinese FM holds phone talks with Iranian counterpart on bilateral ties, Mideast situation

BEIJING, Aug. 11 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Sunday held phone talks with Acting Iranian Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani at request, focusing on bilateral relations and the situation in the Middle East.

Noting that Iran is a country with important influence in the region and a comprehensive strategic partner of China, Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that China has always promoted its relations with Iran from a strategic and long-term perspective.

China stands ready to work with the new Iranian government to continue to firmly support each other on issues concerning each other's core interests, steadily advance practical cooperation in various fields, unswervingly promote the sound development of bilateral relations, and constantly add new content to the China-Iran comprehensive strategic partnership, said Wang.

Iran is welcome to actively participate in the events hosted by China as the rotating chair of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and strengthen this new type of international organization, he said.

China is willing to strengthen cooperation with Iran within the framework of the BRICS mechanism, further increase the voice and influence of the "Global South," and promote more just and reasonable development of international governance, said the Chinese minister.

Bagheri Kani expressed his gratitude to Chinese President Xi Jinping for sending a special envoy to the inauguration ceremony of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, saying that President Pezeshkian is firmly committed to developing Iran-China relations and ensuring that bilateral relations are not affected by changes in the international and regional situation.

Iran is willing to enhance coordination with China on international and regional affairs and give more strategic connotations to bilateral ties, Bagheri Kani said.

The two sides also exchanged views on the situation in the Middle East. Bagheri Kani briefed Wang on Iran's position regarding the assassination of Hamas Politburo Chief Ismail Haniyeh and Iran's perspectives on the regional situation, stressing that Iran is determined to defend national sovereignty, security and territorial integrity, while striving to maintain regional security and stability.

Bagheri Kani thanked China for upholding a just stance on the Palestinian-Israeli conflict and looked forward to China playing a greater role in easing the situation and promoting security in the Middle East.

Wang said that China always upholds fairness and justice in Middle East affairs and supports all parties in safeguarding their legitimate rights and interests, especially supporting Palestine in restoring its legitimate national rights.

China firmly opposes and strongly condemns the assassination, believing that it gravely violates the basic norms governing international relations, seriously infringes on Iran's sovereignty security and dignity, directly undermines the Gaza ceasefire negotiation process, and shocks regional peace and stability, he added.

What is pressing now is that the international community should join forces and urge all parties to the conflict to earnestly implement relevant Security Council resolutions, to create conditions for the early realization of a comprehensive and permanent ceasefire in Gaza, Wang noted.

China supports Iran in safeguarding its sovereignty security and national dignity in accordance with the law, supports its efforts to safeguard regional peace and stability, and is willing to maintain close communication with Iran, Wang said.

