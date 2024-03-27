Top Chinese diplomat meets Harvard professor Allison

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with Graham Allison, a professor at Harvard University in Beijing, capital of China, March 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)

BEIJING, March 26 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with Graham Allison, a professor at Harvard University, in Beijing on Tuesday.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said the most important event in international relations for the past 50 years is the recovery and development of China-U.S. relations. In the next 50 years, what the international community aspires to most is that China and the United States find a proper way to get along with each other.

The principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation provide us with the fundamental guidance to view and handle China-U.S. relations, Wang said.

Wang noted that China and the United States are countries with completely different histories and cultures, and cannot judge each other by their own standards. Chinese philosophy suggests harmony without uniformity, which is essentially different from the binary opposition thinking of some Americans.

"We believe that China and the United States should jointly address the global challenges and establish a more stable, healthy and sustainable relationship," said Wang.

It is hoped that academia will strengthen research on the right way for China and the United States to get along with each other and the vision of building a community with a shared future for humanity, and propose constructive ideas beyond the traditional theory of international relations, Wang added.

Allison said the leader of China has given deep thought to the world today and to U.S.-China relations. In today's complex world, binary opposition cannot solve the problems. The United States and China must cooperate and find a correct way to get along with each other, which is crucial to both countries and the world.

Allison also expressed a willingness to gain a deep understanding of China's profound history and culture, and to better understand China's foreign policy, especially the concept of a community with a shared future for humanity.

