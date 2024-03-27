Home>>
Top Chinese diplomat expresses condolences over death of Moscow terrorist attack
(Xinhua) 13:37, March 27, 2024
BEIJING, March 27 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Tuesday left a message in a Russian Embassy online condolence book on the terrorist attack in Moscow.
Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, extended his deep condolences to the victims of the terrorist attack in Moscow, saying that China opposes all forms of terrorism, strongly condemns terrorist attacks and firmly supports the Russian government's efforts to safeguard its national security and stability.
