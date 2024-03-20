Xinhua president meets Russian ambassador to China

Xinhua) 10:13, March 20, 2024

President of Xinhua News Agency Fu Hua meets with Russian Ambassador to China Igor Morgulov in Beijing, capital of China, March 19, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Jingwen)

BEIJING, March 19 (Xinhua) -- President of Xinhua News Agency Fu Hua met with Russian Ambassador to China Igor Morgulov in Beijing on Tuesday.

Fu said that under the guidance of the leaders of the two countries, China-Russia relations have continued to develop at a high level and set an example of a new model of major-country relations.

Fu said Xinhua is willing to further expand exchanges with Russian media and think tanks, strengthen cooperation under multilateral frameworks such as the BRICS Media Forum, and make positive contributions to the sustained, healthy, stable and in-depth development of China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for a new era.

Morgulov said that the Russian and Chinese people hold profound friendly feelings toward each other and there is broad space for cooperation between the two countries' media. The Russian Embassy in China will continue to actively promote the exchanges of Russian media and think tanks with Xinhua, he added.

