China, Russia set new paradigm for major-country relations: FM

March 07, 2024

BEIJING, March 7 (Xinhua) -- China and Russia have forged a new paradigm of major-country relations that differs entirely from the obsolete Cold War approach, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Thursday.

On the basis of non-alliance, non-confrontation and not targeting any third party, China and Russia strive for lasting good-neighborliness and friendship and seek to deepen their comprehensive strategic coordination, Wang told a press conference held on the sidelines of the ongoing session of the national legislature.

Russian natural gas is fueling numerous Chinese households, and Chinese-made automobiles are running on Russian roads, fully showing the strong resilience and broad prospects of China-Russia mutually beneficial cooperation, he noted.

"Maintaining and growing the China-Russia relationship is a strategic choice by the two sides based on the fundamental interests of the two peoples, and it is also what we must do to keep pace with the trend of the world," Wang said.

"In today's world, hegemonism finds no support, and division leads nowhere," Wang said, noting that major countries should not seek confrontation, and the Cold War should not be allowed to come back.

Wang said China-Russia relations are in line with the trend of an increasingly multi-polar world and greater democracy in international relations, and are of great value in maintaining global strategic stability, promoting positive interaction among major countries and strengthening cooperation among major emerging countries.

With the two countries celebrating the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations this year, China is willing to work with Russia to further foster new engines of cooperation and consolidate the foundation of friendship between the two peoples.

The two sides will also strengthen international multilateral coordination, practice true multilateralism, safeguard the international system with the United Nations at its core, and maintain regional and global security and stability, he said.

