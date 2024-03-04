China's special envoy for Eurasian affairs meets with Russian deputy FM

Xinhua) 09:19, March 04, 2024

Special Representative of the Chinese Government on Eurasian Affairs Li Hui (R) meets with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin in Moscow, Russia, on March 2, 2024. Li arrived Saturday evening in Moscow to begin the second round of shuttle diplomacy concerning the Ukraine crisis. Li met with Galuzin and exchanged views in depth on China-Russia relations and the Ukraine crisis. (Xinhua)

MOSCOW, March 3 (Xinhua) -- Special Representative of the Chinese Government on Eurasian Affairs Li Hui arrived Saturday evening in Moscow to begin the second round of shuttle diplomacy concerning the Ukraine crisis.

Li met with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin and exchanged views in depth on China-Russia relations and the Ukraine crisis.

Noting that this year marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and Russia, as well as the beginning of the 2024-2025 China-Russia Years of Culture, the two sides agreed that they should fundamentally follow the important consensus reached by the two heads of state and push forward the development of bilateral relations.

Li said that it has been two years since the full escalation of the Ukraine crisis. History shows that conflicts in the end have to be settled through dialogue and negotiation. The more acute the problem is, the more important it is not to give up efforts for dialogue.

China is ready to continue its efforts to promote peace talks, carry out shuttle diplomacy, mediate and build consensus among Russia, Ukraine, and other relevant parties, and promote a final political settlement of the Ukraine crisis.

Galuzin agreed that the Ukrainian crisis should ultimately be resolved through negotiations, and appreciated China's unique and constructive role in this regard.

He spoke highly of China's second round of shuttle diplomacy and expressed hope to continue to strengthen communication with China.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)