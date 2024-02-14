Determined language major from Russia helps bridge bilateral exchanges

Xinhua) 09:43, February 14, 2024

HARBIN, Feb. 13 (Xinhua) -- Looking back, Mitina Polina, a Russian who has lived in China for 18 years, feels that "karma" perfectly explains her bond with the foreign country.

"I never thought about learning Chinese before, let alone living in China," Polina recalled.

Born in 1985 in Krasnoyarsk Krai of Russia, the woman participated in a short-term exchange program to China by chance during her college years. In early 2004, she spent more than 20 unforgettable days in Jiamusi City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province.

During her stay, she started to learn Chinese and even experienced acupuncture treatment adapted from traditional Chinese medicine skills, which deepened her understanding of the foreign country and inspired her passion for learning more about its language.

After the short-term exchange, Polina made up her mind to really learn Chinese. She stayed up late every day to listen to tapes to learn Chinese and actively practiced the language with her Chinese friends in her hometown. "In two years, I went from being unable to speak a complete sentence in Chinese to being able to communicate fluently with Chinese people," Polina said.

In 2006, Polina graduated from college and chose to continue her studies in China. Later, she came to Heilongjiang University for further language learning.

Her hard work paid off. After a year's study, she has now commanded the language pretty well and landed her job in a travel agency in Harbin, capital city of Heilongjiang.

"Our travel agency's work mainly involves designing itineraries for Russian clients in China and providing reception and service," Polina explained. She not only needs to do the translation work but also needs to design routes, carry out promotion activities, and even book hotels and vehicles during their trips. She quipped that she has to be "available 24/7."

As the people-to-people exchanges between China and Russia intensify over the years, Polina's business now goes beyond tourism and includes medical care, shopping, foreign trade, and helping more Russians to study in China.

"Many Russian children receive medical treatment in China, and not only are their mothers happy, giving a thumbs-up to traditional Chinese medicine, but I am also happy because they solve problems through my service," she said.

To meet the growing demand of Russian students to study in China, Polina often shuttles between different institutions. "Although their demands are diverse, the goals of the students are the same -- hoping to come to China to study. I know how important this is to them, and I also hope to help them achieve their dreams," she added.

Her agency now receives tens of thousands of Russian clients every year. Many Chinese people have also reacquainted themselves with Russians through Polina.

In Polina's view, the Belt and Road Initiative has further promoted people-to-people exchanges between China and Russia, and she has become part of the "bridge" for the exchanges between the two countries to some extent.

Now, also a wife of a Chinese national, Polina often participates in performances of ethnic dances, showcasing signature Russian culture to more Chinese friends.

"After 18 years in China, I have become accustomed to life here. Of course, there is still a lot of uncertainty in the future, but I believe that my 'karma' with China will continue," Polina said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Kou Jie)