Xi says China ready to work with Russia for more just global governance system

Xinhua) 10:01, February 09, 2024

BEIJING, Feb. 8 (Xinhua) -- China stands ready to work with Russia to make the global governance system more just and reasonable, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Thursday.

China is also ready to strengthen international multilateral coordination with Russia, practice the true multilateralism, and advocate an equal and orderly multipolar world and economic globalization that benefits all, so as to make positive contributions to building a community with a shared future for mankind.

Xi made the remarks in a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin ahead of the Chinese New Year.

