Xi says China-Russia relations maintain healthy, stable development in 2023

Xinhua) 18:26, December 31, 2023

BEIJING, Dec. 31 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said Sunday that in the face of changes unseen in a century and volatile international and regional situations, China-Russia relations have always maintained healthy and stable development, and moved steadily in the right direction in 2023.

Xi made the remarks in his New Year greeting message to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)