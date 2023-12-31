Home>>
Xi says China-Russia relations maintain healthy, stable development in 2023
(Xinhua) 18:26, December 31, 2023
BEIJING, Dec. 31 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said Sunday that in the face of changes unseen in a century and volatile international and regional situations, China-Russia relations have always maintained healthy and stable development, and moved steadily in the right direction in 2023.
Xi made the remarks in his New Year greeting message to Russian President Vladimir Putin.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)
Photos
Related Stories
- Xi's article on ecological, environmental protection to be published
- Xi meets Chinese diplomatic envoys
- CPPCC National Committee holds gathering to ring in new year, Xi Jinping delivers important speech
- Chinese leaders watch traditional operas for new year 2024
- Xi meets Chinese diplomatic envoys to foreign countries
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.