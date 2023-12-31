Xi meets Chinese diplomatic envoys to foreign countries

Xinhua) December 31, 2023

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, meets with Chinese diplomatic envoys to foreign countries, who are in Beijing to attend this year's work conference for overseas envoys, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 29, 2023. Cai Qi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and director of the General Office of the CPC Central Committee, was also present. (Xinhua/Li Xueren)

BEIJING, Dec. 29 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday met with Chinese diplomatic envoys who are in Beijing to attend this year's work conference for overseas envoys.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made an important speech during the meeting.

Xi commended the significant achievements of China's diplomatic work in the new era. He asked the envoys to thoroughly study and implement the spirit of the 20th CPC National Congress, the spirit of the Central Conference on Work Relating to Foreign Affairs, and the Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, especially the Thought on Diplomacy.

Xi urged the envoys to correctly understand the international environment and historical mission of China's diplomatic work in the new era and new journey, hold high the banner of building a community with a shared future for humanity, and constantly open up new prospects for major-country diplomacy with Chinese characteristics.

Cai Qi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and director of the General Office of the CPC Central Committee, was present at the meeting.

In his speech, Xi said over the past few years, the spread of COVID-19 and the escalating oppression and containment of China by external forces have posed special challenges to China's diplomatic work, bringing special tests to the envoys.

On behalf of the CPC Central Committee, Xi greeted and thanked the envoys and all diplomatic personnel for their hard work.

Xi stressed the need to adhere to the centralized, unified leadership of the CPC Central Committee, carry forward the valuable experience of China's diplomacy in the new era, enhance cohesion, exert combat effectiveness, overcome all difficulties and obstacles, and win new and greater victories.

The just-held Central Conference on Work Relating to Foreign Affairs analyzed the current international situation and external environment for the period to come and made clear the goals and directions, guiding principles, strategic arrangements, and basic tasks of China's external work, Xi said, calling on the envoys to earnestly implement the decisions and arrangements of the conference and make new achievements with a more energetic spirit.

Firstly, Xi urged the envoys to stay true to the founding mission and be loyal to the Party.

Xi stressed that the envoys must enrich their minds with the CPC's innovative theories, sharpen their eyes to distinguish right from wrong, and always keep to the correct political direction.

The envoys must have a deep understanding of where the supreme interests of the CPC and the country lie and understand and implement the foreign work principles and policies of the CPC Central Committee well, Xi noted.

Over 1.4 billion Chinese people are strong supporters of China's diplomatic work. The envoys should take "diplomacy for the people" as their commitment and pass on the warmth of the CPC Central Committee to every overseas Chinese citizen, Xi said.

Secondly, Xi emphasized that the envoys should strengthen their sense of responsibility and be pioneers in their endeavors.

It is necessary to strengthen diplomatic capacity building and be firm in taking practical and pragmatic measures, to be alert and clear-sighted, and to make more practical moves around serving the overall situation and solving problems, Xi said.

The envoys must be good at making friends widely and deeply, and winning people's hearts should be done at different levels. The envoys should also use international language and methods to tell China's stories well, connect China with other countries, and let the world understand China in the new era better, he said.

Thirdly, Xi pointed out that the envoys should be brave enough to defend national interests.

It is necessary to enhance confidence, maintain a clear strategy, maintain bottom-line thinking, and resolutely safeguard China's sovereignty, security, and development interests, he said.

The envoys must strengthen strategic planning and make good use of the magic weapon of the united front, Xi said, adding that they also need to make good use of multilateral mechanisms and rules to gain understanding and support from the international community.

Fourthly, Xi noted that the envoys should adhere to self-revolution and promote full and rigorous Party self-governance.

The envoys should take strict steps to improve Party conduct and enforce Party discipline, put discipline and rules ahead, and build a diplomatic iron army loyal to the Party, brave in taking responsibility, daring to fight and good at fighting, and strict in discipline, Xi said.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who is also a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, attended the conference and delivered a speech.

He urged the envoys to thoroughly study and understand Xi's important speech and the spirit of the Central Conference on Work Relating to Foreign Affairs, deeply understand the great theoretical innovation and far-reaching significance of Xi Jinping Thought on Diplomacy, take Xi Jinping Thought on Diplomacy as a guide, overcome difficulties, forge ahead, and constantly open up new prospects for major-country diplomacy with Chinese characteristics in the new era.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, attends this year's work conference for overseas envoys and delivers a speech in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 29, 2023. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

