Xi meets representatives to event marking 60th anniversary of China dispatching int'l medical aid teams

Xinhua) 15:53, December 29, 2023

BEIJING, Dec. 29 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday met with representatives to an event marking 60th anniversary of China dispatching its first international medical aid team.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, congratulated them and extended regards to all those who are or were on foreign medical aid missions in Beijing.

