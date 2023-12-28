Home>>
Xi's speech at meeting with representatives of young Chinese, Vietnamese, people who have contributed to China-Vietnam friendship published
(Xinhua) 09:28, December 28, 2023
BEIJING, Dec. 27 (Xinhua) -- The speech by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese president, at a meeting with representatives of young Chinese and Vietnamese and people who have contributed to China-Vietnam friendship has been published.
Xi delivered the speech, titled "Renewing Traditional Friendship and Embarking on a New Journey to Build a China-Vietnam Community with a Shared Future," in Hanoi on Dec. 13.
The booklet, published by the People's Publishing House, is available at Xinhua Bookstore outlets across the country.
