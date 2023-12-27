Book on guiding principles of Xi's speech on cultural inheritance, development published

Xinhua) 08:41, December 27, 2023

BEIJING, Dec. 26 (Xinhua) -- A book on thoroughly studying and implementing the guiding principles of a speech at the meeting on cultural inheritance and development by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, has been published.

Xi attended the meeting on June 2, 2023, and made an important speech.

The book was based on news reports published in the People's Daily regarding the study and implementation of the speech's guiding principles.

Published by the People's Publishing House, the book is now available at Xinhua Bookstore outlets across the country.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)