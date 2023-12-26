Xi promotes PLA officers to rank of general

08:02, December 26, 2023 By Zhao Lei ( Chinadaily.com.cn

Xi Jinping, chairman of the Central Military Commission, and other leaders pose for a group photo with military officers who have been promoted to the rank of general in Beijing, Dec 25, 2023. [Photo/Xinhua]

Xi Jinping, chairman of the Central Military Commission, promoted two senior People's Liberation Army officers on Monday to the rank of general, the highest rank for officers in active service in China.

Xi presented the promotion certificates to Wang Wenquan, political commissar of the PLA Southern Theater Command, and Hu Zhongming, commander of the PLA Navy.

General Zhang Youxia, a vice-chairman of the CMC, announced the order of promotion, which was signed by Xi at a ceremony at the commission's headquarters in Beijing. The ceremony was presided over by General He Weidong, another CMC vice-chairman.

Xi congratulated the promoted officers, who had been lieutenant generals. Later, Xi and other leaders had a group photo taken with them.

