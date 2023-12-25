CPC leadership convenes criticism and self-criticism meeting, Xi delivers important speech

BEIJING, Dec. 23 (Xinhua) -- The Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee held a criticism and self-criticism meeting on the theoretical study program on the study and implementation of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era from Thursday to Friday. The meeting focused on the general requirements of studying the Thought, strengthening Party consciousness, emphasizing practical work, and making new achievements. The meeting followed the specific objectives of strengthening cohesion and forging the Party's soul as the fundamental, tempering personal character and loyalty, promoting development through hard work and fulfilling duties, acting on the Party's purpose to work for the well-being of the people, and establishing a clean and upright work style. Following the important requirements of using learning to strengthen political awareness, increase intellect, rectify conduct, and promote implementation, the meeting was meant to sum up achievements, find out deficiencies and carry out criticism and self-criticism on the work of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, on whether the bureau has taken the lead in being politically conscious, in understanding and implementing Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, in carrying out the decisions and arrangements of the CPC Central Committee, in acting on the Party's purpose to work for the well-being of the people, and in fulfilling its duties when it comes to full and rigorous Party self-governance.

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, presided over the meeting and delivered an important speech.

Preparations were made before the meeting. Members of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee had discussions with leading officials of relevant departments, listened to their opinions and suggestions and thereby prepared speeches. During the meeting, reports were presented on how the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee has implemented the CPC Central Committee's eight-point decision on conduct and its efforts to reduce burdens on grassroots levels by combating pointless formalities since the 20th CPC National Congress. Members of the Political Bureau spoke one by one, focusing on the theme of the meeting, conducting serious self-examination and profound analysis in accordance with the Regulations of the Political Bureau on Strengthening and Upholding the Centralized and Unified Leadership of the CPC Central Committee and the Detailed Rules of the Political Bureau for Enforcing the CPC Central Committee's Eight-Point Decision on Conduct. The meeting's atmosphere was serious and lively, the discussions were open and frank, and it has achieved the expected results.

As far as the speeches of the members of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee were concerned, they focused on the following six aspects. First, they have become more conscious and firm in studying and implementing Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era. Second, they have become more conscious and firm in upholding the CPC Central Committee's authority and centralized, unified leadership. Third, they have become more conscious and firm in acting on the Party's purpose to serve the people. Fourth, they have become more conscious and firm in being pragmatic and ensuring effective implementation of the Thought. Fifth, they have become more conscious and firm in playing an exemplary role in maintaining integrity and self-discipline, and firmly opposing privilege-seeking mindset and phenomena, keeping themselves clean, upright and corruption-free. Sixth, they have become more conscious and firm in performing political duties for exercising full and rigorous self-governance of the Party, maintaining constant vigilance and determination in addressing the unique challenges faced by our large Party, and persistently advancing the Party's self-reform.

It was noted at the meeting that this year is the first year for implementing the guiding principles of the 20th CPC National Congress, and it is also a year of economic recovery following three years of COVID-19 prevention and control. The CPC Central Committee has led the entire Party and the Chinese people of all ethnic groups in withstanding external pressures and overcoming internal difficulties, in adhering to the general principle of seeking progress while maintaining stability, in deepening reform and opening up across the board, in working tenaciously and courageously to promote economic recovery, and in achieving the major expected goals of economic and social development. The total grain output has reached a new high, employment and overall prices have remained stable, breakthroughs have been made in technological innovation, new productive forces have rapidly taken shape, the new round of Party and government institutional reshuffling has basically finished, and high-level opening up continues to expand. Notable achievements have been made in flood control, in defusing the risk of debts, and in ensuring timely deliveries of pre-sold houses. Personal income grew faster than economic growth. Work related to Hong Kong and Macao continues to be strengthened. China's major-country diplomacy with Chinese characteristics has been steadily advanced, and the external environment for China's development continues to improve. Relentless efforts are continuously made in exercising full and rigorous Party self-governance and fighting against corruption, and a good political environment has been consolidated and developed. The Chengdu Universiade and Hangzhou Asian Games have been successfully held. Chinese athletes have achieved excellent results. These achievements have not come easily and are commendable.

Members of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee unanimously believe that the practice over the past year has once again verified that the affirmation of Xi Jinping's core position on the CPC Central Committee and in the Party as a whole, and the affirmation of the guiding role of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era have been of decisive significance to our response to various risks and challenges and to advancing Chinese modernization. The whole Party, the entire military, and the people must deeply understand the decisive significance of the Two Affirmations, become more conscious of the need to maintain political integrity, think in big-picture terms, follow the leadership core, and keep in alignment with the central Party leadership, strengthen confidence in the path, theory, system, and culture of socialism with Chinese characteristics, and uphold General Secretary Xi Jinping's core position on the CPC Central Committee and in the Party as a whole, uphold the CPC Central Committee's authority and its centralized, unified leadership, and resolutely implement the policies and work arrangements of the CPC Central Committee. Next year marks the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China and is a critical year for achieving the goals and tasks of the 14th Five-Year Plan. It is imperative to follow the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, fully implement the guiding principles of the 20th CPC National Congress and the Second Plenary Session of the 20th CPC Central Committee on all fronts, adhere to the general principle of seeking progress while maintaining stability, and faithfully implement the new development philosophy on all fronts. It is essential to comprehensively deepen reform and opening up, and build greater self-reliance and strength in science and technology. It is also essential to boost economic vitality, prevent and mitigate risks, improve social expectations, consolidate and promote the momentum of economic recovery, and make further progress in building China into a strong country and realizing the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation through a path to Chinese modernization.

Xi made comments on the self-examination speech of each member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, put forward requirements, and delivered a concluding speech. He pointed out that this criticism and self-criticism meeting of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee has produced expected results, achieving the purpose of undergoing a political check-up, sweeping away political dust, and purifying political souls. It serves to help the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee promote unity, improve work, and shoulder responsibilities.

Xi stressed that the theoretical study program on studying and carrying out the Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era is a significant measure to implement the guiding principles of the 20th CPC National Congress. This program has a prominent theme and main focus, with clear goals and tasks, and has achieved prominent results in cultivating political awareness, increasing intellect, rectifying conduct, and promoting work. The Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee must take the lead in consolidating and expanding the achievements of the program, establish a long-term mechanism, intensify self-improvement, and play a leading and exemplary role in this regard throughout the entire Party.

Xi pointed out that alignment in thinking is the basis for alignment in political stand and action. To maintain a high degree of consistency in politics and action with the Party Central Committee, we must first maintain a high degree of consistency in thinking with the Party Central Committee. Members of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee should play an exemplary and leading role in studying and implementing the Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, make a thorough understanding of its scientific system, core essence, and practical requirements, and enhance their political capacity and leadership through improving their ideological and theoretical level. Upholding the centralized and unified leadership of the Party Central Committee is concrete rather than abstract, and it must first materialize in firmly upholding the authority of the Party Central Committee, and in action through enhancing the consciousness of the need to maintain political integrity, think in big-picture terms, follow the leadership core, and keep in alignment with the central Party leadership, staying confident in the path, theory, system, and culture of socialism with Chinese characteristics, and upholding Comrade Xi Jinping's core position on the Party Central Committee and in the Party as a whole and upholding the Central Committee's authority and its centralized, unified leadership.

Xi stressed that democratic centralism is the fundamental organizational principle and leadership system of our Party. The democratic centralism comprises two aspects: democracy and centralism, each serving as a condition for the other and mutually reinforcing each other. To adhere to scientific decision-making, we must fully promote intra-Party democracy and pool the wisdom of the whole Party. Members of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee should take the lead in implementing democratic centralism, think carefully and express their opinions fully when participating in the Party Central Committee's deliberations on major decisions. They must tell the real situation learned in the work in a timely, objective and comprehensive manner, instead of reporting only what is positive while concealing what is negative. They should attach importance to promoting democracy in the sectors or localities under their charge, and encourage others to express opinions freely. They should be good at summarizing correctly and able to identify the correct opinions that comply with the laws governing things' development and represent the fundamental interests of the people so as to ensure sound decision-making. They should also discover in a timely manner wrong acts that violate democratic centralism, and resolutely rectify them.

Xi noted that political acumen comprehensively represents political awareness and insight, and that is an important prerequisite for officials to improve their political judgment, thinking and implementation. Facing the complex international and domestic situation, to grasp the overarching strategic context, strengthen strategic initiative and be more far-sighted and forward-looking for all the initiatives, it is imperative to maintain high degree of political acumen, be prepared for all contingencies and save for a rainy day. Members of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee should have high degree of political acumen that enables them to be sharp-sighted and see what is coming from a small clue. They should be good at analyzing the changes and trends of development of situations from a political perspective and seeing the essence through the phenomenon to grasp the internal rule governing development. They should also be able to accurately identify time and momentum, crisis and opportunity as well as advantages and disadvantages, proactively identify, respond to and steer changes, accurately grasp opportunities, effectively respond to risks, and never act hastily before decisions are made. Whether it is planning major strategies, making major decisions or arranging major tasks, it is imperative to maintain correct political orientation and meet political requirements. When resolving disputes and problems, it is essential to pay attention to preventing and defusing political risks with a sharp sight and quick actions, and identify risks as early as possible, so as to remove all kinds of hidden political dangers in a timely manner. It is imperative to attach great importance to and cut the channels where risks from different sectors could transform so as to prevent non-political risks from becoming political ones.

Xi stressed that leading officials must have a correct understanding that they perform their duties for the purpose of serving the interest of the people. We communists do our work and try to make achievements for the well-being of the people, rather than for personal gains or promotions. Members of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee should take the lead in adhering to a people-centered development philosophy, pushing ahead with high-quality development, and refraining from pursuing excessive scale, blindly following foreign examples as well as taking reckless actions. They should pay attention to taking concrete measures for solid outcomes, and guard against flashy and impractical approaches and falsification of statistics. They should focus on laying a solid foundation for delivering long-term benefits while opposing short-sighted practices that harm the interest of the people and drain our resources. With high-quality development as the top priority in building China into a modern socialist country in all respects, adherence to high-quality development should serve as a significant component of leading officials' understanding of what it means to perform well. It is imperative to improve the performance assessment methods for promoting high-quality development, and thereby effectively guide and encourage leaderships at all levels to earnestly put into practice the correct understanding of what it means to perform well and follow a correct orientation in conducting their work.

Xi pointed out that only by striving in unity can the Party lead the people in achieving monumental feats of historic significance. To strive in unity calls for common goals to concentrate efforts; and on our new journey, the goal of Chinese modernization will help us focus and apply our endeavor. Chinese modernization is a common cause of all the people, and it is also a magnificent undertaking accompanied by risks and challenges that require strenuous efforts. We must ensure that the people will all participate in it, contribute to it, and share its outcome, and we must rely on the concerted efforts of the people. Members of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee must inherit and carry forward the Party's fine traditions, find ways to inspire, motivate, and appeal to the people with the Party's goals, mobilize all possible positive factors, unite all available forces, and make it possible for Party members, officials and the masses to be of one mind in pursuing our cause, so that all will participate in advancing Chinese modernization to the best of their efforts.

Xi emphasized that the Party's greatest political strength lies in its close ties with the general public, while the greatest danger after the Party assumes state power is to become detached from the people. It is essential to always place the people in the highest position in our hearts, firmly stand with the people, cultivate a strong sense of serving the people, grasp the characteristics and rules of carrying out work related to the general public in the new situation, take the lead in following the mass line, and materialize our concern for and connection with the people in fulfilling our duties in all aspects. Efforts should be made to secure and improve people's livelihoods, promptly respond to their reasonable demands, and effectively handle matters well, dealing with real problems, and address difficult issues. The stubborn and recurrent pointless formalities and bureaucratism that officials and the general public strongly oppose require sustained and coordinated efforts to resolutely rectify. Leading organs and leading officials should take the lead in this regard. Members of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee should take the lead in addressing and rectifying these issues as well.

Xi pointed out that being bold enough to engage in self-reform is the most distinctive character of our Party and where we draw our strength. Members of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee should exert rigorous requirements on themselves according to the standards of Marxist statesmen, setting an example in maintaining personal integrity and self-discipline for the whole Party. They must set strict rules for their family members, relatives, and staff workers around them when it comes to the efforts against corruption. They must take the lead in implementing the Party's political responsibilities, and ensuring the building of a clean and honest political atmosphere in their areas of responsibility and the regions they take charge of. They should exert pressure to make sure that their subordinates take responsibilities and do their work well so as to create a sound and clean political environment.

