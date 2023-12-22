Belarusian edition of "Xi Jinping: The Governance of China" launched in Minsk

December 22, 2023

This photo taken on Dec. 20, 2023 shows the launch ceremony of the Belarusian edition of the first volume of "Xi Jinping: The Governance of China" in Minsk, Belarus. The launch ceremony, co-organized by China's State Council Information Office, China Foreign Languages Publishing Administration and the Chinese Embassy in Belarus, and hosted by China's Foreign Languages Press and Belarusian publishing house Mastatskaya Litaratura, was attended by some 500 political leaders, government officials, representatives from think tanks and media, among others. (Photo by Henadz Zhinkov/Xinhua)

MINSK, Dec. 21 (Xinhua) -- The Belarusian edition of the first volume of "Xi Jinping: The Governance of China" has been launched in Minsk.

Guests at the launch ceremony said that the book helps its readers comprehend the principles of the Communist Party of China in governing the country in the new era, and understand the modern civilization of the Chinese nation as well as the Chinese modernization.

From this work, they said, one can understand that Chinese modernization embodies the philosophy of putting people first, the development concept based on reality, the civilizational connotation of openness and inclusiveness, and the world view of win-win cooperation.

Under the leadership of Chinese President Xi Jinping, China has made world-renowned achievements in development, participants said, adding that China's successful experience in state governance has provided useful reference for developing countries, including Belarus.

China's development will inject more stability and certainty into a turbulent and changing world, they added.

The Belt and Road Initiative proposed by China is a great undertaking that builds consensus and cooperation in the international community, and all participating countries will benefit from it, they said.

Guests said that the book, jointly translated and published by Foreign Languages Press and Belarusian publishing house Mastatskaya Litaratura, is a major achievement in the exchange of experience in state governance between China and Belarus.

They hope to take this event as an opportunity to implement the important consensus reached by the heads of state of the two countries, continuously deepen people-to-people and cultural exchanges, and make positive contributions to the construction of an all-weather comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries.

At the ceremony, guests from China and Belarus jointly unveiled the Belarusian version of the first volume of "Xi Jinping: The Governance of China." The Chinese delegation presented the new books to Belarusian friends. After the event, experts and scholars from the two countries held discussions on the governance experiences of China and Belarus.

So far, the first volume of "Xi Jinping: The Governance of China" has been translated and published in 40 languages.

