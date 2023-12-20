Xi's important speech infuses Hong Kong's development with strong confidence

Xinhua) 13:55, December 20, 2023

HONG KONG, Dec. 20 (Xinhua) -- President Xi Jinping met with John Lee, chief executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), who was on a duty visit to Beijing, and made important instructions regarding the development of the HKSAR on Monday.

Xi's important speech has aroused enthusiastic reactions in various sectors of Hong Kong society. People from all walks of life in Hong Kong and public opinion have said that the speech has infused Hong Kong's development with strong confidence, and the vitality and superiority of "one country, two systems" will be continuously demonstrated.

Xi's remarks that the central authorities will fully, faithfully and firmly implement the "one country, two systems" principle has further consolidated Hong Kong society's strong confidence in jointly forging a better future under the guidance of "one country, two systems," Lee said when meeting the press after delivering his report in Beijing.

With the strong backing of the country, Lee said he would lead his team to fully develop the economy, improve people's livelihoods, unite patriotic and Hong Kong-loving social forces, actively integrate the HKSAR into the country's overall development, the building of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, and the Belt and Road Initiative, and consolidate and enhance Hong Kong's positioning as the "eight centers" in the 14th Five-Year Plan.

Hong Kong residents from all walks of life believe that Xi's important speech, full of good expectations for Hong Kong's future development, has greatly encouraged all Hong Kong residents.

Starry Lee, a member of the HKSAR Legislative Council (LegCo), said from the overall perspective of nation building and national rejuvenation, Xi is highly concerned about Hong Kong's development and progress, supports and promotes the steady and long-term development of "one country, two systems," treasures Hong Kong's unique status and advantages, and inspires Hong Kong compatriots to make great achievements.

LegCo member Jeffrey Lam, who is also vice chairman of the Business and Professionals Alliance for Hong Kong, said the central authorities' long-term upholding of the "one country, two systems" principle has given the business community and investors greater confidence in Hong Kong.

In his important remarks, Xi said the central authorities will provide full support to the HKSAR chief executive and the HKSAR government in leading all sectors of Hong Kong society to seize the historical opportunities brought by national development. This is very encouraging to people from all walks of life in Hong Kong.

Lau Siu-kai, a consultant for the Chinese Association of Hong Kong and Macao Studies, a think tank, said it demonstrates that Hong Kong will continue to receive full support from the central authorities, allowing Hong Kong to better participate in the country's development, thereby driving its own development and resolving social and people's livelihood issues in Hong Kong.

Xi's speech has also aroused warm responses among Hong Kong's youths, who expressed that they will fully support the HKSAR government in governing in accordance with the law and driving Hong Kong's high-quality development.

Hong Kong's mainstream media, including Ta Kung Pao, Wen Wei Po and Hong Kong Commercial Daily, reported Xi's speech on main pages with editorials and in-depth analysis on Tuesday.

Public opinion is of the view that Xi's remarks reflect the central authorities' high regard for Hong Kong and its unswerving commitment to the implementation of the "one country, two systems" principle.

