Top legislator highlights Xi's thought on upholding, improving people's congress system

Xinhua) 08:08, December 25, 2023

Zhao Leji, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, speaks at a seminar for studying and implementing the important thought of Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, on upholding and improving the system of people's congresses, in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Ye)

BEIJING, Dec. 24 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislator Zhao Leji has emphasized the need to thoroughly study and implement the important thought of Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on upholding and improving the system of people's congresses.

Zhao, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, made the remarks at a seminar for studying and implementing the thought, which was convened in Beijing on Sunday.

Addressing the event, Zhao highlighted the need to fully implement the guiding principles of the 20th CPC National Congress and the Central People's Congress Work Conference, and fulfill duties and responsibilities in promoting Chinese modernization.

Zhao called for strengthening the work related to people's congresses to provide legal safeguards for advancing the great cause of building a strong country and realizing national rejuvenation through Chinese modernization.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)