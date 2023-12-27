New collection of articles on Xi Jinping thought published

Xinhua) 18:05, December 27, 2023

BEIJING, Dec. 27 (Xinhua) -- The Central Party Literature Press has released a new collection of articles on studying Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era.

The collection, compiled by the Institute of Party History and Literature of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, consists of five volumes of 31 articles published since 2020 elaborating on the theoretical and philosophical connotations of the relevant discourses made by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee.

The articles were originally published in the People's Daily or the Qiushi Journal, both of which are flagship publications of the CPC Central Committee.

In 2020, a collection of the first five volumes of 33 articles on the same topic was published.

