Conference maps path for foreign affairs

08:28, December 29, 2023 By Cao Desheng ( China Daily

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, delivers an important speech at the Central Conference on Work Relating to Foreign Affairs in Beijing, capital of China. The conference was held in Beijing from Wednesday to Thursday. [Photo/Xinhua]

China calls for equal, orderly, multipolar world, inclusive economic globalization

China called for promoting an equal and orderly multipolar world, and universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalization to meet the challenges facing the world, while setting out blueprints for its foreign affairs efforts during a two-day national conference.

Addressing the Central Conference on Work Relating to Foreign Affairs, which concluded on Thursday in Beijing, Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, summarized the achievements and valuable experience of China's diplomacy with distinctive features in the new era.

Xi, who is also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, expounded on the international environment and the historic mission faced by China's foreign affairs work in the new journey. He also made comprehensive arrangements for the country's current and future periods of such work.

In the current and coming periods, China's external work must follow the principles of self-confidence and self-reliance, openness and inclusiveness, fairness and justice, and win-win cooperation, and must focus on building a community with a shared future for mankind, according to a statement released after the meeting.

In building a community with a shared future for mankind, the goal is to build an open, inclusive, clean and beautiful world of lasting peace, universal security and shared prosperity, and the pathway is by promoting global governance that features extensive consultation and joint contribution for shared benefit, the statement said.

It pointed out that to build a community with a shared future for mankind, the guiding principle is to apply the common values of humanity, and the foundation lies in building a new type of international relations.

The statement emphasized that the strategic guidance for building a community with a shared future for mankind will come from implementation of the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative, while the platform for action is high-quality Belt and Road cooperation.

"On this basis, we seek to bring countries together to meet challenges and achieve prosperity for all, and usher in a bright future of peace, security, prosperity and progress for our world," the statement added.

It was noted at the meeting that amid current risks and challenges, an equal and orderly multipolar world is needed, as well as inclusive economic globalization that benefits all.

Equal and orderly multipolarization means upholding the equality of all countries, big or small, and opposing hegemonism and power politics, the statement said.

"We must make concrete efforts to promote the democratization of international relations and ensure the overall stability and constructiveness of the multipolarization process by jointly adhering to the purposes and principles of the United Nations Charter and practicing true multilateralism," it said.

By inclusive and beneficial globalization of the economy, China means meeting the universal demands of all countries, especially developing countries, and addressing the imbalances in development caused by the global allocation of resources.

"We must resolutely oppose deglobalization and exaggerated emphasis on security, as well as various forms of unilateralism and protectionism," the statement said. "We must firmly promote the liberalization and facilitation of trade and investment, resolve the structural challenges hindering the healthy development of the world economy, and steer economic globalization toward a more open, inclusive and equitable direction."

The meeting's participants said that looking ahead, China faces new strategic opportunities in its development.

Efforts will be made to create a more favorable international environment and provide more solid strategic support for building China into a great modern socialist country in all respects and advancing the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation on all fronts through the Chinese path to modernization, they added.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)