President Xi to make New Year address to ring in 2024
(Xinhua) 14:56, December 31, 2023
BEIJING, Dec. 30 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping will deliver a New Year address to ring in 2024 at 7 p.m. Sunday.
The address will be broadcast by major TV and radio channels of the China Media Group, and the websites and new media platforms of major state news organizations.
