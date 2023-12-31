Xi addresses 2024 New Year gathering of China's top political advisory body

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, delivers an important speech at the New Year gathering organized by the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 29, 2023. (Xinhua/Yao Dawei)

BEIJING, Dec. 29 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday addressed a gathering organized by the country's top political advisory body to ring in the year of 2024.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC), delivered an important speech at the gathering of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) in Beijing.

Other Party and state leaders including Li Qiang, Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang, Li Xi and Han Zheng attended the gathering.

They were joined by leading officials of the central committees of non-CPC parties and the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce, representatives of personages without party affiliation, leading officials of central Party and government departments, and representatives from various ethnic groups and sectors of society in Beijing.

Advancing the great cause of building China into a stronger country and rejuvenating the Chinese nation on all fronts by pursuing Chinese modernization is the central task of the Party and the country on the new journey in the new era, Xi stressed.

Xi called for consolidating and developing the broadest patriotic united front, stressing the need to pool strength through unity, forge great achievements through hard work, and jointly write a magnificent chapter on Chinese modernization.

On behalf of the CPC Central Committee, the State Council and the CMC, Xi extended New Year greetings to non-CPC parties, the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce, personages without party affiliation, Chinese people of all ethnic groups, compatriots in Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan, overseas Chinese, and the friends from around the world who support the development of China's modernization.

The year 2023 marks the first year of the full implementation of the guiding principles of the 20th CPC National Congress, Xi noted.

Over the past year, we have remained committed to the underlying principle of pursuing progress while ensuring stability, transitioned COVID-19 management to that of a class-B infectious disease, resolutely overcame internal and external difficulties, pushed for economic recovery, and fulfilled the main objectives for economic and social development, said Xi.

We have created new opportunities and won the strategic initiative while overcoming crises, fighting difficulties and responding to changes, which has greatly enhanced our confidence and strength, he said.

Xi pointed out that 2023 saw the CPPCC conscientiously implement the decisions and plans of the CPC Central Committee and make new contributions to advancing the cause of the Party and the country.

Over the past year, the CPPCC played its due role as a specialized consultative body and carried out in-depth research, consultation and deliberation, and oversight with a focus on the central task, Xi said.

Xi emphasized that the year 2024 marks the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, and is a crucial year in fulfilling the goals and tasks in the 14th Five-Year Plan for economic and social development.

He urged efforts to consolidate and enhance the momentum of economic recovery and growth, improve people's well-being, maintain social stability, and make solid and steady progress in advancing the Chinese modernization.

Xi noted that 2024 also marks the CPPCC's 75th anniversary. He called on the advisory body to carry forward its fine traditions, be active in offering suggestions and building consensus, and improve itself so as to open up new horizons for CPPCC work in the new era.

The gathering was presided over by Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the CPPCC National Committee.

Addressing the gathering, Wang stressed that efforts should be made to study and grasp the guiding principles of Xi's speech. He called on members of the CPPCC National Committee to pool their wisdom and strength in deepening reform, advancing development, and facilitating progress in people's well-being.

Wang also called on them to remain confident, break new ground and forge ahead, make new contributions to the cause of the Party and the country, and strive for the advancement of Chinese modernization.

Leaders of the Communist Party of China and the state Xi Jinping, Li Qiang, Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang, Li Xi and Han Zheng attend the New Year gathering organized by the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 29, 2023. The leaders also watched a performance at the gathering. (Xinhua/Ju Peng)

