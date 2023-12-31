Xi's article on ecological, environmental protection to be published

Xinhua) 17:10, December 31, 2023

BEIJING, Dec. 31 (Xinhua) -- An excerpt from a speech delivered by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, at a national conference on ecological and environmental protection in July will be published on Jan. 1, 2024.

The article by Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, will be published in 2024's first issue of the Qiushi Journal, a flagship magazine of the CPC Central Committee.

