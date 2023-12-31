Chinese leaders watch traditional operas for new year 2024

Xinhua) 15:37, December 31, 2023

BEIJING, Dec. 29 (Xinhua) -- Chinese leaders watched a 2024 New Year gala featuring traditional operas on Friday evening in Beijing.

Leaders of the Communist Party of China and the state Xi Jinping, Li Qiang, Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang, Li Xi and Han Zheng, watched the performances alongside people from all walks of life in the capital at the National Centre for the Performing Arts.

Before the show started, Xi and other leaders greeted seasoned artists in the audience.

The program included classic opera excerpts that illustrated heroism and love for the country through stories of various historical figures, and modern works highlighting positive Chinese narratives and the happy lives of the Chinese people.

It encompassed a diverse range of traditional opera genres, such as Peking Opera, Kunqu Opera and Sichuan Opera, as well as distinctive performances by children.

