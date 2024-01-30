China-Russia trade fair inks cooperation deals of 13.6 bln yuan

Xinhua) 08:47, January 30, 2024

Guests attend a China-Russia economic and trade cooperation conference held in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Jan. 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

SHENYANG, Jan. 29 (Xinhua) -- A total of 55 deals, together worth 13.6 billion yuan (1.91 billion U.S. dollars), were concluded on Monday by Chinese companies and their Russian business partners in Shenyang, the capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province.

The deals cover such sectors as cold-chain warehousing, financial services, and imports and exports. They were signed at a China-Russia economic and trade cooperation conference held in Shenyang.

More than 100 entrepreneurs from Russia and other countries in the Eurasian Economic Union attended the event, together with representatives of Chinese enterprises, industrial experts and scholars.

The Shenyang municipal government and Liaoning's department of commerce were among the organizers of the event.

The Shenyang municipal government and China Eastern Airlines signed a letter of intent at the conference, agreeing to open a regular passenger air route between Shenyang and Moscow in late February.

Guests attend a China-Russia economic and trade cooperation conference held in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Jan. 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)