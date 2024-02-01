Chinese defense minister holds video call with Russian counterpart

Xinhua) 10:35, February 01, 2024

BEIJING, Jan. 31 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Defense Minister Dong Jun held a video call with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu on Wednesday.

Noting that high-level development has been maintained in the China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for a new era, Dong called on the militaries of the two countries to implement the important consensus reached by their heads of state, respond firmly to global challenges, and work constantly to enhance strategic mutual trust.

Dong also urged the two militaries to expand practical cooperation continuously, push their military-to-military relationship to a higher level, and play a greater role in deepening China-Russia comprehensive strategic coordination and in maintaining global security and stability.

Shoigu said that Russia is willing to work with China to innovate in the fields and methods of bilateral military cooperation, and to push relations between the two countries and two militaries to new levels.

