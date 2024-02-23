Home>>
Chinese senior official attends opening ceremony of Games of the Future in Russia
(Xinhua) 09:47, February 23, 2024
MOSCOW, Feb. 22 (Xinhua) -- Chen Wu, vice chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, attended the opening ceremony of the first Games of the Future with a Chinese delegation from Tuesday to Friday in Kazan at the invitation of the government of the Russian Federation.
During his stay in Russia, Chen met with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko and Rustam Minnikhanov, president of Russia's Republic of Tatarstan, respectively to exchange views on deepening China-Russia relations and bilateral cooperation.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- Xi says China ready to work with Russia for more just global governance system
- Xi says China-Russia relations embrace new development opportunities
- Chinese defense minister holds video call with Russian counterpart
- China-Russia trade fair inks cooperation deals of 13.6 bln yuan
- Wang Yi calls for intensifying China-Russia strategic coordination
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.