Chinese senior official attends opening ceremony of Games of the Future in Russia

Xinhua) 09:47, February 23, 2024

MOSCOW, Feb. 22 (Xinhua) -- Chen Wu, vice chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, attended the opening ceremony of the first Games of the Future with a Chinese delegation from Tuesday to Friday in Kazan at the invitation of the government of the Russian Federation.

During his stay in Russia, Chen met with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko and Rustam Minnikhanov, president of Russia's Republic of Tatarstan, respectively to exchange views on deepening China-Russia relations and bilateral cooperation.

