Wang Yi: China, Russia forging new major country relations

13:12, March 07, 2024 By Zhou Jin ( Chinadaily.com.cn

China and Russia have forged a new paradigm of major country relations that differs from the obsolete Cold War approach, and strive for lasting good-neighborliness, friendship and cooperation on the basis of non-alliance, non-confrontation and are not targeting any third party, Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Thursday.

Hegemony finds no support and division is doomed to fail, Wang told a press conference.

Major countries should not seek confrontation, and the Cold War should not be allowed to come back, he said.

Russia's natural gas is powering numerous Chinese households, and Chinese-made automobiles are running on Russian roads, proving the strong resilience and broad prospects of China-Russia mutually beneficial cooperation, Wang said.

Maintaining and growing the China-Russia relationship is a strategic choice by the two sides based on the fundamental interests of the two peoples, he said, adding that it is also a must-do to keep pace with the trend of the world.

This year marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of China-Russia diplomatic relations and two sides will also jointly launch the China-Russia Year of Culture.

Beijing is ready to work with Moscow to foster new driving forces of cooperation and steadily enhance the foundation of friendship between two peoples, Wang said.

