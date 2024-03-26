China's top legislator meets deputy chairman of Russian State Duma

BEIJING, March 25 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislator Zhao Leji met with Deputy Chairman of the Russian State Duma Alexander Babakov in Beijing on Monday.

Zhao, the chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, said that the NPC of China is willing to work with the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation to focus on implementing the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, give full play to the characteristics and advantages of the legislature, carry out in-depth exchanges and cooperation at various levels and in various fields, enrich and expand the content of institutionalized exchanges, provide legal guarantee for bilateral practical cooperation, and consolidate the social and public-opinion foundation for China-Russia friendship from generation to generation.

China actively supports Russia in hosting the 10th BRICS Parliamentary Forum and stands ready to strengthen communication and coordination in multilateral fields, Zhao said.

Noting that Russia-China relations have been continuously consolidated and developed under the guidance and promotion of the two heads of state, Babakov said the Russian State Duma is willing to maintain close and friendly exchanges with the NPC of China and make positive contributions to enriching the connotation of bilateral cooperation.

