Yangtze River Basin sees improved recovery of aquatic biological resources
BEIJING, Aug. 12 (Xinhua) -- The aquatic biological resources in China's Yangtze River Basin have registered improved recovery momentum in recent years, a communique said on Monday.
The communique, jointly released by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs and three relevant departments, said that the protection measures of the Yangtze River featuring the fishing ban have achieved solid progress.
While the aquatic resources have continued to recover, the bio-diversity of aquatic beings has also seen improvements, and the habitat conditions of the creatures have been generally stable, the communique said.
However, the variety of aquatic wildlife species under state key protection is still relatively low, it said, adding that the protection of endangered species remains a tough task.
The ministry pledged efforts in law enforcement on the fishing ban, the protection of endangered species, the restoration of key habitats, and the prevention and control of invasive exotic species.
In 2021, a 10-year fishing ban was launched in pivotal waters of the Yangtze River to increase the populations of aquatic creatures.
