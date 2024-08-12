In pics: Closing ceremony of Paris 2024 Olympic Games highlights

Xinhua) 09:06, August 12, 2024

The closing ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games is held in Paris, France, Aug. 11, 2024. (Xinhua/Xia Yifang)

PARIS, Aug. 11 (Xinhua) -- The closing ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games was held in Paris on Sunday.

The Golden Voyager performs during the closing ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Stade de France in Paris, France, Aug. 11, 2024. (Xinhua/Lai Xiangdong)

The Golden Voyager and other artists perform during the closing ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Stade de France in Paris, France, Aug. 11, 2024. (Xinhua/Lai Xiangdong)

Members of the Chinese delegation attend the closing ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, Aug. 11, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Ming)

Athletes watch performance during the closing ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, Aug. 11, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Ming)

This photo taken on Aug. 11, 2024 shows fireworks during the closing ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France. (Xinhua/Li Ming)

Mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo (R) and International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach attend the Olympic flag handover ceremony at the closing ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Stade de France in Paris, France, Aug. 11, 2024. (Xinhua/Cao Can)

(L-R) Mayor of Los Angeles Karen Bass, International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach, Mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo and Paris 2024 Organizing Committee president Tony Estanguet attend the Olympic flag handover ceremony at the closing ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Stade de France in Paris, France, Aug. 11, 2024. (Xinhua/Cao Can)

Fireworks explode during the closing ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Stade de France in Paris, France, Aug. 11, 2024. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

Phoenix perform during the closing ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Stade de France in Paris, France, Aug. 11, 2024. (Xinhua/Jiang Wenyao)

Pianist Alain Roche (R) performs the Hymn to Apollo during the closing ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Stade de France in Paris, France, Aug. 11, 2024. (Xinhua/Cao Can)

The Golden Voyager carries the Greek flag during the closing ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Stade de France in Paris, France, Aug. 11, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Ga)

Fireworks explode during the closing ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Stade de France in Paris, France, Aug. 11, 2024. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

Actors perform during the closing ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, Aug. 11, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Ming)

The Olympic rings are seen during an artistic performance at the closing ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Stade de France in Paris, France, Aug. 11, 2024. (Xinhua/Cao Can)

Actors perform as the Olympic rings are raised during the closing ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Stade de France in Paris, France, Aug. 11, 2024. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

The closing ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games is held at the Stade de France in Paris, France, Aug. 11, 2024. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

Gold medalist Sifan Hassan (C) of the Netherlands, silver medalist Tigst Assefa (L) of Ethiopia and bronze medalist Hellen Obiri of Kenya pose for photos during the victory ceremony of women's marathon of Athletics at the closing ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, Aug. 11, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Ming)

PARIS, Aug. 11, 2024 (Xinhua) -- Athletes extinguish the Olympic flame together during the closing ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Stade de France in Paris, France, Aug. 11, 2024. (Xinhua/Cao Can)

PARIS, Aug. 11, 2024 (Xinhua) -- The closing ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games is held at the Stade de France in Paris, France, Aug. 11, 2024. (Xinhua/Cao Can)

