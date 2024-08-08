Hong Kong's business community studies spirit of President Xi's reply letter to Hong Kong entrepreneurs

Aug. 8 (Xinhua)

HONG KONG, Aug. 8 (Xinhua) -- Seven chambers of commerce in Hong Kong have jointly held a seminar to study the spirit of Chinese President Xi Jinping's reply letter to representatives of Hong Kong entrepreneurs of Ningbo ancestry in East China's Zhejiang Province.

Zheng Yanxiong, director of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), said at the seminar that Hong Kong's business community should assume the roles of a stakeholder, trailblazer, contributor and innovator, mindful of Hong Kong's mission and responsibilities in further deepening reform comprehensively and advancing Chinese-style modernization.

Financial Secretary of the HKSAR government Paul Chan said the HKSAR government will strive to unite the strengths of patriotic, Hong Kong-loving and hometown-loving communities, and give full play to their respective advantages to integrate into national reform and development.

Ningbo is well-known for its large numbers of overseas Chinese entrepreneurs like Pao Yue-kong and Run Run Shaw. Descendants of the pioneering generation of Ningbo-born Hong Kong entrepreneurs including Pao Pui-hing and Chao Kee-Young recently wrote to Xi to report on their efforts to support national development and express their commitment to the motherland's modernization drive.

"Hong Kong's prosperity and stability rely on the support of the motherland. We must bear in mind President Xi's entrustment and make new contributions to realizing the Chinese Dream of national rejuvenation," said Pao Pui-hing.

Representatives of seven chambers of commerce, including the Chinese General Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong, the Chinese Manufacturers' Association of Hong Kong, the Hong Kong General Chamber of Commerce, the Federation of Hong Kong Industries, the Real Estate Developers Association of Hong Kong, the Hong Kong Chinese Enterprises Association and the Hong Kong Chinese Importers' and Exporters' Association, said they will study and implement the spirit of the reply letter, grasp opportunities and play their part in the country's continued reform and opening up.

