Miniature art exhibition restores lifestyle of Hong Kong People

Ecns.cn) 15:02, June 21, 2024

A miniature model work replicating a peak tram is on display at a exhibition showcasing unique Central and Western District landmarks on June 20. (Photo: China News Service/ Li Zhihua)

The "Look Closer and Wonder: Central and Western District in Miniature" exhibition features 22 artworks displaying important landmarks and distinctive signs of Hong Kong. It was held in celebration of the 27th anniversary of the establishment of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

A miniature model work replicating the gas lamps of Duddell Street is on display at a miniature art exhibition showcasing unique Central and Western District landmarks of Hong Kong on June 20. (Photo: China News Service/ Li Zhihua)

Visitors view the miniature works at an exhibition held in Hong Kong on June 20.(Photo: China News Service/ Li Zhihua)

