China unveils measures to boost mainland-HK capital market cooperation

Xinhua) 14:48, April 20, 2024

BEIJING, April 19 (Xinhua) -- China's securities regulator on Friday announced measures to boost cooperation between the capital markets of the Chinese mainland and Hong Kong.

The scope of eligible exchange-traded funds (ETFs) under the Shanghai-Hong Kong and Shenzhen-Hong Kong stock connect schemes will be expanded to improve the schemes and support Hong Kong's efforts to strengthen its status as an international financial center, according to the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC).

Real estate investment trusts (REITs) will be incorporated into the schemes, and the inclusion of yuan-denominated securities in southbound stock connect scheme trading will be supported, the regulator said.

The CSRC will also enhance the mutual recognition of funds and support the listing of leading mainland companies in the Hong Kong market.

The regulator said it will work with the Securities and Futures Commission of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and other relevant parties to promote the early and smooth implementation of the new measures.

