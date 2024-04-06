2nd Hong Kong pop culture festival to open on April 6

Xinhua) 13:23, April 06, 2024

HONG KONG, April 5 (Xinhua) -- The second Hong Kong Pop Culture Festival will open on Saturday, featuring over 20 activities that takes people on a journey chronicling the development of Hong Kong's pop culture, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government said on Friday.

The Leisure and Cultural Services Department of the HKSAR government, the organizer, said activities including stage performances, thematic exhibitions, film screenings, library activities and outreach programs will take place under the theme "Arts and Action."

The HKSAR government hopes that Hong Kong's pop culture could be appreciated by more people both at home and abroad and could continue to thrive, said Kevin Yeung, secretary for culture, sports and tourism of the HKSAR government, at the festival program parade at the central lawn of Victoria Park.

The festival will kick off at the same location with a two-day outdoor carnival mixing music, film, fashion and arts tech.

The Pop Culture Festival activities last year attracted over 530,000 participants, bringing new impetus into the city's economy, Yeung said.

