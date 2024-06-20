Newly appointed school heads in Hong Kong attend lecture on national security law

HONG KONG, June 19 (Xinhua) -- More than 70 new primary and secondary school principals of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) have attended a lecture on national security law.

The lecture and a series of relevant events, including an exhibition on China's diplomacy and a briefing on signature events including the annual Hong Kong Cup Diplomatic Knowledge Contest, were organized by the Commissioner's Office of the Chinese Foreign Ministry in the HKSAR.

Addressing the occasion, Commissioner Cui Jianchun elaborated on the current international situation and China's diplomacy and encouraged the principals to pilot the growth of their students and cultivate in them a deeper understanding of and love for country and Hong Kong.

Secretary for Education of the HKSAR Christine Choi Yuk-lin said that principals play a crucial role as the navigators of education, hoping that the school principals can apply systematic thinking and play a leading role in educating and guiding the young generation to deeply understand the development trend of the country and the world, the "one country, two systems" and Hong Kong's unique advantages, and enhance national pride and sense of national identity.

