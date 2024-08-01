Xi encourages Hong Kong entrepreneurs to contribute more to Chinese modernization

Xinhua) 10:46, August 01, 2024

BEIJING, Aug. 1 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping has encouraged Hong Kong entrepreneurs to better integrate into national reform and development and make greater contribution to Chinese modernization by giving full play to their strengths.

Xi made the remarks in a reply letter to representatives of Hong Kong entrepreneurs with roots in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, which is well-known for its large number of overseas Chinese entrepreneurs like Pao Yue-kong and Run Run Shaw.

The representatives, including Pao Pui-hing and Chao Kee-Young, descendants of the pioneering generation of Ningbo-born Hong Kong entrepreneurs, recently wrote to Xi to report on their efforts to support national development and express their commitment to the motherland's modernization drive.

In the reply letter, Xi spoke highly of their fine tradition of patriotism and their contributions to the development of their hometown and the country through active engagement in innovation and entrepreneurship and donations to education.

The endeavor to build a great country and move toward national rejuvenation on all fronts through Chinese modernization requires the concerted efforts of all Chinese people, Xi said, calling on them to make new contributions to realizing the Chinese Dream of national rejuvenation.

Chinese leaders have always attached importance to overseas entrepreneurs from Ningbo. Deng Xiaoping issued instructions in 1984 to gather their support for the development of Ningbo. When working in Zhejiang, Xi expressed care and expectation for overseas entrepreneurs from Ningbo on multiple occasions.

