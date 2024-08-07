Former provincial legislator sentenced to life imprisonment for bribery
NANNING, Aug. 6 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese court on Tuesday sentenced Chen Rugui, a former senior legislator of south China's Guangdong Province, to life imprisonment for taking bribes.
Chen, formerly vice chairman of the Standing Committee of the Guangdong Provincial People's Congress, was deprived of political rights for life, his personal property will be confiscated, and his illegal gains from bribery will be recovered and turned over to the state treasury, according to the verdict of the Intermediate People's Court of Nanning in neighboring Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.
The court found that Chen took advantage of his positions in Guangdong between 2003 and 2022 to assist individuals and organizations on matters related to project contracting and business operation.
He accepted money and valuables worth more than 108 million yuan (about 15.15 million U.S. dollars) in return, the court said.
