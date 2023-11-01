Former deputy chief of State Tobacco Monopoly Administration prosecuted for bribery

Xinhua) 17:07, November 01, 2023

BEIJING, Nov. 1 (Xinhua) -- He Zehua, former deputy chief of China's State Tobacco Monopoly Administration, has been prosecuted for accepting bribes, according to a statement from the Supreme People's Procuratorate on Wednesday.

Following the conclusion of a National Commission of Supervision probe, He's case was filed by the people's procuratorate of Dalian in northeast China's Liaoning Province.

He was accused of taking advantage of his various former positions to seek profits for others, the statement said, noting that he accepted a particularly high amount of money and valuables in return.

The prosecutors informed the defendant of his litigation rights, questioned him, and listened to the opinions of the defense counsel.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)