Former senior municipal political advisor in Qingdao prosecuted for taking bribes

Xinhua) 15:50, October 31, 2023

BEIJING, Oct. 31 (Xinhua) -- Ji Binchang, a former senior municipal political advisor in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, has been prosecuted for taking bribes, the Supreme People's Procuratorate said Tuesday.

Ji's case was filed by the People's Procuratorate of Wuxi in east China's Jiangsu Province following the conclusion of an investigation by the National Commission of Supervision.

Ji, former chairman of the Qingdao Municipal Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, was charged with taking advantage of his various positions, including vice governor of Shandong, to seek profits for others and accepting an especially huge amount of money and valuables in return.

The prosecutors informed the defendant of his litigation rights, interrogated him, and listened to the defense counsel's opinions.

