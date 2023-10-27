Former senior provincial political advisor indicted for bribery

BEIJING, Oct. 27 (Xinhua) -- Yi Pengfei, former vice chairman of the Hunan Provincial Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, has been indicted on charges of accepting bribes and abuse of power, the Supreme People's Procuratorate said Friday.

Yi's case has been filed by the People's Procuratorate of Liuzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, to the city's intermediate people's court, following the conclusion of investigations by the National Commission of Supervision.

Prosecutors accused Yi of taking advantage of his various posts in Hunan to offer assistance for others in project contracting, business operation, fund application and personnel promotion, and accepting large sums of money and valuables in return.

The prosecutors informed the defendant of his litigation rights, interrogated him, and listened to the defense counsel's opinions.

