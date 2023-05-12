Former vice mayor of Chongqing under probe

Xinhua) 10:36, May 12, 2023

BEIJING, May 11 (Xinhua) -- Xiong Xue, former vice mayor of southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, is under probe for suspected severe violations of Party discipline and laws, according to an official statement released Thursday.

Xiong, also a member of the leading Party members group of the Chongqing municipal government, is being investigated by the Communist Party of China Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Commission of Supervision.

