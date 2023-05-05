Home>>
Senior provincial political advisor under probe
09:40, May 05, 2023
BEIJING, May 4 (Xinhua) -- A senior political advisor of east China's Zhejiang Province is under probe for suspected severe violations of Party discipline and laws, according to an official statement released Thursday.
Zhu Congjiu, a member of the leading Party members group of the Zhejiang Provincial Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference and vice chairperson of the committee, is being investigated by the Communist Party of China Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Commission of Supervision.
