Former deputy commander of Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps sentenced to 13 years in prison for bribery

Xinhua) 11:18, April 19, 2023

JINAN, April 18 (Xinhua) -- Yang Fulin, former deputy commander of the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps, was sentenced to 13 years in prison for taking bribes, the Intermediate People's Court of Jinan in Shandong Province announced Tuesday.

Yang, also a former standing committee member and secretary of the commission for political and legal affairs of the Communist Party of China committee of the corps, was also given a 3-million-yuan (about 436,047 U.S. dollars) fine as part of the penalty. His illegal gains from bribery, as well as the interest it generated, were recovered and turned over to the state treasury.

He was found guilty of taking advantage of his former positions between 2001 and 2020 to assist others in matters such as project contracting, job promotion and legal cases, in return for which he illegally accepted money and gifts worth more than 30.49 million yuan either directly or through his relatives.

The court said that the sum of bribes Yang had taken was especially huge. However, considering that he had truthfully confessed to his crimes during the investigation, showed repentance, and had been cooperative in returning all his illegal gains, a lenient sentence was granted.

