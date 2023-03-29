Senior Jiangxi provincial legislator under probe

Xinhua) 11:23, March 29, 2023

BEIJING, March 29 (Xinhua) -- A senior legislator in east China's Jiangxi Province, is under probe for suspected severe violations of Party discipline and laws.

Yin Meigen, deputy secretary of the leading Party members group of the Standing Committee of Jiangxi Provincial People's Congress and vice director of the standing committee, is being investigated by the Communist Party of China Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Commission of Supervision, according to an official statement released on Wednesday.

