Former vice governor of Liaoning stands trial for bribery

Xinhua) 11:09, March 24, 2023

DALIAN, March 23 (Xinhua) -- Hao Chunrong, former vice governor of northeast China's Liaoning Province, stood trial for accepting bribes on Thursday.

The case was heard by the Intermediate People's Court of Dalian in Liaoning.

Hao was accused of taking advantage of her official positions between 1999 and 2021, and providing others with undue assistance in land allocation, project contracting, attaining approval, job promotions and transfers.

In return, she accepted money and gifts worth more than 18.83 million yuan (about 2.74 million U.S. dollars), said prosecutors.

Prosecutors presented evidence that the defendant and her lawyers examined, with each side giving their own complete account of events.

In her closing statement, Hao pleaded guilty and expressed remorse.

The trial was conducted in the presence of more than 50 people, including lawmakers, political advisors, journalists and members of the public.

The verdict will be announced at a later date.

