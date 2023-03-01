Former Chinese telecom giant manager indicted for bribery

BEIJING, Feb. 28 (Xinhua) -- Li Guohua, former general manager of the Chinese telecom giant China Unicom, has been indicted for taking bribes and abusing his power.

The Qingdao Municipal People's Procuratorate in Shandong Province initiated a public prosecution against Li at the Intermediate People's Court of Qingdao after the National Commission of Supervision concluded its probe into Li's case.

He was accused of taking advantage of his former positions, including head of the provincial post bureau of Jiangxi and deputy head of China's State Post Bureau, to help others on issues such as project contracting, enterprise organization, and personnel promotion, and taking an especially huge amount of money and valuables in return.

Li also allegedly abused his power, causing a heavy loss to the interests of the state, according to the prosecutor.

Prosecutors had informed the defendant of his litigation rights, interrogated him, and listened to lawyers' opinions.

