Former Shanghai chief procurator indicted for bribery
(Xinhua) 15:26, February 13, 2023
BEIJING, Feb. 13 (Xinhua) -- Zhang Bencai, former chief procurator of the Shanghai People's Procuratorate, has been indicted for suspected bribe-taking, said an official statement released Monday.
According to the Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP), Zhang had taken advantage of the various posts he held to seek benefits for others and accepted substantial sums of money and valuables in return.
After an investigation was conducted into Zhang's case, it was handed over to the Xiamen city procuratorate in Fujian Province for review and prosecution upon the designation of the SPP.
The SPP statement said prosecutors had informed the defendant of his litigation rights, questioned him, and listened to the lawyers' opinions.
