Former head of state reserves authority arrested for bribery
(Xinhua) 15:27, January 18, 2023
BEIJING, Jan. 18 (Xinhua) -- China's Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) announced its decision to arrest Zhang Wufeng, former director of the National Food and Strategic Reserves Administration, for suspected bribe-taking.
The National Commission of Supervision has completed an investigation into Zhang's case and handed it over to prosecutors, the SPP said.
Further handling of the case is underway.
