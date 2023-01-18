Former head of state reserves authority arrested for bribery

Xinhua) 15:27, January 18, 2023

BEIJING, Jan. 18 (Xinhua) -- China's Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) announced its decision to arrest Zhang Wufeng, former director of the National Food and Strategic Reserves Administration, for suspected bribe-taking.

The National Commission of Supervision has completed an investigation into Zhang's case and handed it over to prosecutors, the SPP said.

Further handling of the case is underway.

